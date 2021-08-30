Man dies after being hit by construction truck on I-24 in Coffee County

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old Chattanooga man has died after being hit by a construction vehicle on Interstate 24 in Coffee County over the weekend.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the driver of the construction truck was traveling westbound on the interstate, when he struck a pedestrian in the left lane of the road.

The 23-year-old pedestrian, identified as Grant Brumlow, was transported to Unity Medical Center in Manchester, where he was pronounced dead, according to a THP crash report.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation by THP.