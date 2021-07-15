Man dead, woman critically wounded after shooting in Cane Ridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead and a woman was critically wounded in a shooting in the Cane Ridge neighborhood of Nashville Wednesday night.

The Nashville Fire Department said first responders were called just after 7:30 p.m. to Cane Ridge Road, north of Old Hickory Boulevard, for a reported shooting.

A department spokesperson said a man was pronounced dead on the scene, while a woman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

Her condition was not provided.

No additional information was immediately released.

