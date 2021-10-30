Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Cleveland, TN

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man is dead following an interaction with the Cleveland Police Department in a residential area Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 1000 block of Cottage Stone Lane just before 1:30 p.m.

Officials say Cleveland officers received a report that Matthew Riggs, 50, was threatening to hurt himself and was armed with a weapon. Once at the scene, officers found Riggs in his vehicle.

During the encounter, officers say they heard a gunshot, prompting one officer to fire multiple shots.

Riggs was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. No officers were hurt in the encounter.

Now, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working to sort out the series of events leading up to the shooting. They have not said if the shot Riggs supposedly fired was at an officer.

The officer involved has not yet been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation.