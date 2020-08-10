Man dead after shooting near North Memphis nightclub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man was killed in a shooting in a parking lot near a North Memphis nightclub Sunday morning.

Police said they responded to a shooting near Hughes Night Club at just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

Officers reportedly found one victim with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The club’s owner, Roy Hughes, told WREG the shooting didn’t happen at his club.

“I was trying to sell food, trying to make it through this COVID-19 thing,” Hughes said.

Hughes said the shots rang out only moments after he served the victim.

“I think he bought a half slab of ribs,” Hughes said. “He was a real nice guy, and I hate it for him.”

MULTIPLE SHOTS FIRED! The owner of Club Hughes, Roy Hughes — telling @3onyourside the deadly attack did not happen at his spot. He also said after hearing the shots fired, he found himself taking cover! More of the eyewitness account tonight! pic.twitter.com/tl0OOXqhok — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) August 9, 2020

Hughes said he heard shots being fired in the area and had to take cover himself.

“I didn’t understand where it came from until a guy ran back around and said somebody needs to call the police,” Hughes said.

Police were able to get surveillance video and hope the camera was pointing in the direction of where the shooting happened.

Memphis Police said the suspect was wearing a mask and a white shirt.