KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead following a plane crash near Houston, Texas Thursday night.

The plane took off from McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville before landing in Louisiana to refuel before heading to Houston according to the FAA. The plane is believed to have engine trouble right outside Hooks Airport in Harris County according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

TxDPS shared the plane landed in a mobile home community between two residences, hitting some large trees on the way down. Two men and one woman were onboard. One of the men died in the hospital according to TxDPS. The other two are in stable condition according to the Harris County Sheriff.

The plane is a Cirrus SR22 Single Engine Fixed Wing Plane according to the FAA. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. The NTSB is in charge of the investigation.

Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office shared that initial information indicates approximately 75 gallons of gas spilled from the plane.

Cirrus released a statement to WATE sharing that the man who died in the crash worked for the company.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of a Cirrus Aircraft team member involved in a Cirrus SR Series accident that occurred on Thursday, September 1 in Tomball, Texas near David Wayne Hooks Memorial Airport. Our immediate thoughts and prayers are with our team member’s family, the aircraft occupants and all those affected. Cirrus Aircraft is actively supporting all appropriate authorities in the investigation. With respect to those involved, and as the initial investigation begins, we will not comment on the accident details or speculate about the accident’s cause.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with additional information.