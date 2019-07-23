Man critically wounded in shooting at Bordeaux park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 22-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday night at Bordeaux Gardens Park.

Metro police responded to the park on Snell Boulevard just before 11 p.m. where a man had been located with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was unable to provide a suspect description or details of the shooting, officers said.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.