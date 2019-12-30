Man critically injured in two-vehicle South Nashville crash dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man critically injured in Sunday morning’s two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lafayette Street and 4th Avenue South has died from his injuries.

The man, identified as 22-year-old Colin Reno, had the green light and was traveling on 4th Avenue South through the intersection when he was struck in the driver’s side by a 2003 Buick Park Avenue traveling on Lafayette Street.

The driver of the Buick, Leon Bell Jr., 45, failed to stop at the red light.

Detectives are investigating reports that moments before the crash, a passenger in the Buick exchanged gunfire with a group of persons standing nearby on Claiborne Street.

Bell told investigators he was speeding with his head ducked down. When he looked up he was in the intersection where he struck Reno’s Altima.

After the crash, Reno was transported to Vanderbilt in critical condition.

Bell was transported to St. Thomas Midtown Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There were six passengers inside the Buick, including three children ages 3, 4, and 6. The children, who were not in child safety seats, were transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital for evaluation. All three adult passengers were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.