Man critically injured in shooting near South Nashville hookah lounge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was critically injured in a shooting outside a hookah lounge in South Nashville early Monday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

Metro police said arriving officers found the victim in the parking lot outside Pharaoh’s Lounge with gunshot wounds to his chest and knee.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries, according to Metro police.

The shooter was described by Metro police as a black man with a handgun.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

