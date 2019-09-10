Man critically injured in shooting at Madison apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A man was critically injured in a shooting in Madison early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. at an apartment on North Dupont Avenue near Madison Park.

Metro police reported a 38-year-old man was shot in the stomach and leg. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information or suspect description was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.