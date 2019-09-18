Man critically injured in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was critically injured in a shooting in East Nashville Tuesday night.

The victim walked into TriStar Skyline Medical Center with a witness to the shooting around 9:15 p.m.

Metro police reported the witness said she and the victim had gone to the James A. Cayce Homes area in East Nashville where the man left her inside a silver Chevy Impala while he left to do something.

When he returned to the vehicle, an unknown gunman approached the Impala and appeared to attempt to rob them with a handgun, according to Metro police.

Authorities said the gunman then shot the victim in the left side of his torso through the driver’s side door.

Investigators have secured the Impala and have detained the witness for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.