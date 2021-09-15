Man critically injured after shooting on pedestrian bridge in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in downtown Nashville late Tuesday night.
The shooting happened near the downtown side of the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge just before 11 p.m.
Metro police reported the victim was shot in his side and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.
Witnesses told News 2 the shooting sounded like it stemmed from a fight inside a nearby bar.
No additional information was immediately released.
