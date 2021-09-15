Man critically injured after shooting on pedestrian bridge in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in downtown Nashville late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened near the downtown side of the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge just before 11 p.m.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported the victim was shot in his side and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Witnesses told News 2 the shooting sounded like it stemmed from a fight inside a nearby bar.

No additional information was immediately released.