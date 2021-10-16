Man critically injured after being hit by car in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was critically injured after being hit by a car in Clarksville Saturday night.

Clarksville police say the crash happened at around 8:10 p.m. Saturday. The man was hit in the northbound lanes of Providence Boulevard and was critically injured. He was LifeFlighted to a Nashville hospital for treatment.

Providence Boulevard is closed and traffic is being diverted down Sinclair. One southbound lane is open.

Police say the accident is causing major traffic issues and the police department is asking the public to find alternate routes until the roadway can be completely cleared.