MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life at a Memphis hospital after a shooting in the Frayser area on Monday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police, it happened at a home on Mountain Terrace Street just before 1 p.m.

Officers made the scene of a shooting at 3431 Mountain Terrace Street at approx. 12:45 p.m. One male was located with a gunshot wound and was transported in critical condition to ROH. There is no suspect information available at this point. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 8, 2020

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He is currently listed under critical condition at the Regional Medical Center.

MPD does not have any information on a suspect right now.

