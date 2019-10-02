Man crashes his pickup truck into Clarksville bank

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville man gave a whole new meaning to drive-thru banking after crashing his truck into a bank Wednesday morning.

Clarksville police said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at F&M Bank in the 2600 block of Madison Street.

Police said the 66-year-old man was parking his pickup truck when he hit the gas instead of the brake to stop. The truck crashed through the front doors of the bank.

Officials said there were several employees and customers inside of the bank but no one was injured.

Police said the man has only owned the car for five days.

No charges are being filed.