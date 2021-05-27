Man charged with vehicular homicide in January crash on I-24 near Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have charged a man with vehicular homicide by intoxication and other charges in a January 23 crash on Interstate 24 eastbound near Haywood Lane that killed 30-year-old Meganne Ball of Nolensville.

According to MNPD, 44-year-old Stephen L. Hall was driving a 2012 Nissan Murano when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into a rock wall. Both Hall and Ball were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected. Ball died at the scene.

Hall admitted to using methamphetamine and other illegal drugs prior to the crash. He was also charged with driving on a suspended license and for not having proof of insurance.

Hall is currently in jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.