Man charged with vehicular homicide in crash claiming Nashville woman’s life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is being charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness after hitting and killing a woman with his car on Nolensville Pike.

According to a release from Metro Police, 29-year-old Shannon L. Holt was driving the vehicle which struck 56-year-old Ellen Abbott on January 11. Police said Abbott was walking with her husband from their home to a nearby restaurant at the time. She was crossing Nolensville Pike at the Lords Chapel Drive intersection when she was hit by a 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan being driven by Holt.

Abbott was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

Investigators said Holt was speeding on wet pavement as it was snowing.

He is being charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness and not having insurance related to a crash involving death. Holt is being held on a $100,000 bond.

No other information was immediately released.