Man charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness in January Madison crash

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Meto Police have charged a 29-year-old man with vehicular homicide by recklessness in a January 26 crash on East Old Hickory Boulevard at Myatt Drive that killed 63-year-old Bobby Liles of Madison.

According to MNPD, Devuntaye Jenkins struck the front passenger side of Liles’ 2013 Ford F150 pickup truck with his Chevrolet Camaro while Liles attempted to turn left onto Myatt Drive. Investigators say Jenkins ran a red light and was traveling in excess of 80 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone at the time of the crash.

Jenkins was arrested Wednesday evening and is being held in Metro Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.