Man charged with using gun to steal beer from North Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man with multiple felony convictions has been charged after Metro police said he used a firearm to steal beer from a MAPCO.

Metro police were called to the MAPCO on Jefferson Street Wednesday. People inside of the convenience store told officers 33-year-old James Osborne used the weapon to steal beer and threatened to shoot two people inside.

The document states victims gave officers a description of Osborne. Police found him a few blocks away getting into a car with two other people inside. Officers pulled the car over outside of Smith’s Car Care Center on Jefferson Street.

The arrest warrant says Osborne left the car and ran away on foot. Officers chased him as he attempted to hide in the garage of the building. According to police, Osborne eventually came outside and surrendered. The firearm was found underneath a seat in the car.

Osborne is facing several charges including two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a handgun and possession of a firearm with intent. He is in the Metro jail on a $50,000 bond.