Man charged with trying to hit officer at Wendy’s in RiverGate

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was arrested following a police chase that reportedly led to an assault at a Wendy’s restaurant in Goodlettsville Saturday night.

Around 7 p.m., Goodlettsville police reported a car flew through the Rivergate Parkway and Meadowlark Lane intersection at around 90 miles per hour, nearly hitting the officer and two other vehicles. Officials then attempted to pull over the vehicle.

According to an arrest affidavit, Joseph Fifer, 24, who was behind the wheel, continued to drive away from police and weaved in between cars before he pulled into a Wendy’s parking lot.

Police said Fifer then sped toward the patrol vehicle.

When the officer exited his vehicle, drew his firearm, and issued commands for Fifer to shut the vehicle off, police said it looked as if he was going to comply. Fifer raised his hands, but after about 15 seconds, he reportedly sped toward the officer and patrol car again.

Officials report Fifer then fled eastbound on Rivergate Parkway toward Gallatin Pike. Police were able to obtain the license plate of his vehicle. A photo helped identify Fifer, which led to his arrest.

He was charged with aggravated assault against a first responder, evading arrest and reckless driving. He was booked into the Metro jail with a $55,000 bond.