Man charged with tossing cigarette to inmate during DeKalb County court hearing

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested after investigators said he tossed a cigarette to an inmate during a court hearing in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Sheriff Patrick Ray said Robert Derrick was in the General Sessions courtroom on July 15, when he threw something to a friend, who was an inmate.

It was determined to be a tobacco cigarette, according to the sheriff.

Derrick, who already faced a failure to appear charge for leaving a treatment facility before being discharged, was arrested for contraband in a penal institution.

His bond on the contraband charge was set at $7,500. He is expected to appear in court on July 29.

