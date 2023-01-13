NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man allegedly pulled a knife on a security guard just north of downtown Monday.

Metro police officers were flagged down near 2nd Avenue North and Stockyard Street in regards to a fight in progress.

Upon arrival, officers said they observed a security guard actively fighting 53-year-old Dennis Graf.

The security guard told officers Graf pulled a knife and walked toward him. The victim said he then felt threated and had to use to force to take him down for his own safety.

Metro police said they received numerous calls about Graff and his behavior, according to the arrest report.

Graff was charged with felony aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Metro jail and released on a $3,000 bond.