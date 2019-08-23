Man charged with terrorism after email to News 2 threatening state capitol

Nathan Semans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is behind bars Thursday after an email sent to News 2 threatened violence against the state capitol.

According to a release from THP and the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, they were alerted by News 2 about a threatening email received that also expressed displeasure towards President Donald Trump.

The email read, “Look if you don’t run story I’m going to state capital to blow someone’s brain out. I don’t look good at the moment cause the tyranny of what trump did, the nature of this call is secret. You think I’m kidding trump belongs in the dumpster from a cool kid. Knock it off I’m human. I’ll immediately leave this country on a double once my passport clears, I’m sick of this nonsense and bologna hanging around that trumps the perfect American, hallelujah against trump I recommend you forward to the table of the newsroom or I join ISIS to seek revenge.”

News 2 handed the email over to the authorities.

Troopers said around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night, they arrested Nathan Semans.

Semans was charged with commission of an act of terrorism. He was booked into the Humphreys County Jail on $1,000,000.

