Man charged with stabbing, hitting victim with vehicle at Dickerson Pike motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is charged after a stabbing incident after which he’s also accused of hitting someone with his car Tuesday at a motel on Dickerson Pike.

According to an affidavit, it all started after an argument over paying for a hotel room at the Congress Inn on Dickerson Pike.

Metro police reported 47-year-old David Starnes was arguing with another man when Starnes pulled out a knife.

The affidavit said there was a struggle and the victim had several cuts on his face and hand.

A woman who was there tried to separate the two men but she was also stabbed, according to Metro police.

After they separated, police said Starnes got into his vehicle where surveillance video showed him turn around and strike the victim with the car before fleeing the scene.

Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Starnes was booked into the Metro jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $20-,000.

