Man charged with stabbing great-uncle in chest at Hermitage home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested after investigators said he robbed his great-uncle, then stabbed him multiple times in the chest at a home in Hermitage.

Metro police responded Thursday afternoon to TriStar Summit Medical Center, where the victim showed up with several stab wounds.

The victim told officers that his great-nephew, Christopher Loftis, was yelling at his grandmother at the residence on Lake Parkway, when the victim intervened.

A warrant alleges Loftis then followed the victim to his room, pushed him down on the bed and robbed him of several belongings, including $260 in cash and 80 Percocet pills.

When the victim followed his great-nephew downstairs, the police report states Loftis stabbed him in the chest at least two times, then fled.

Loftis was arrested Thursday night on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was held in the Metro jail on a $150,000 bond.

A booking photo for Loftis was not immediately released by law enforcement.