Man charged with slashing throat of 10-year-old playing video game in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 29-year-old man accused of slashing the throat of a ten-year-old boy over the weekend in Lewis County has been charged with attempted criminal homicide.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said Sammy Sadler, Jr. used a knife to cut the child’s throat while the boy was playing a video game Sunday evening at a residence on Howard Switch Road.

The child was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to survive his injuries, deputies explained.

Court records show Sadler was booked into the Lewis County jail Monday afternoon on charges including attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated child abuse and resisting arrest.

No additional information was immediately released.

The incident remains under investigation.

