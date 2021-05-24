Man charged with shooting into car with children inside in Goodlettsville parking lot

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN ) — A man fired multiple shots into a car with children and a woman he previously dated inside at a Goodlettsville apartment complex, according to Metro police.

An arrest warrant states that the victim went to the Retreat at Dry Creek Farms Apartments on Robert Cartwright Drive in Goodlettsville on May 13 to visit a friend.

Metro police said the woman got into an argument on social media earlier that day with another woman who also dated the same man in recent months. The woman reportedly sent a video to the victim of her car entering the complex. When the victim went to look for her, she was unsuccessful, according to an arrest warrant.

The document alleges the victim drove away with her young children in the backseat. She then reportedly missed the turn to leave the complex and heard a gunshot. When she went to make a U-Turn, she saw 21-year-old Anthony Williams. Jr. in sweatpants holding a gun. Metro police said Williams ran toward the car and fired multiple shots.

According to police, three of the four bullets fired hit the victim’s vehicle and narrowly missed her children.

Williams was arrested on Sunday and booked in the Metro jail. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set to $150,000.