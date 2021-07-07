Man charged with shooting ex-girlfriend at East Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged nearly one year after investigators said he shot his ex-girlfriend inside of an East Nashville apartment.

Metro police responded on the afternoon of Aug. 9, 2020 to a reported shooting at a complex on South Sixth Street near Shelby Avenue.

When officers arrived, they said they located a woman with a gunshot wound to her left arm.

A warrant states the victim initially told detectives that the bullet came from outside the apartment, but investigators determined it was actually fired inside.

The victim later confessed that her then-boyfriend, Demario Watkins, had shot her, but she believed it was an accident, according to the police report.

Officers said the victim admitted that Watkins had threatened to kill her if she revealed he was the shooter.

Watkins was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday morning on a charge of reckless aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

His bond was set at $50,000.

A booking photo for Watkins was not immediately released by law enforcement.