Man charged with setting Portland bar on fire

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Robertson County man is charged with arson after he confessed to setting a Portland bar on fire.

According to Portland Police, the man, identified as Victor E. Niles, was inside County Line Saloon Saturday, February 6. When bar staff banned him from the establishment, the long-time patron reportedly got mad and according to Police Chief Jason Williams, the 71-year-old man said he was going to burn the place down.

The next morning, Superbowl Sunday, calls start pouring in to dispatch of a fire at the Highway 31 West establishment.

When officers arrived, they found heavy smoke and a fire burning on the side of the building. Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze that was dangerously close to a gas main.

Police investigators, working with the fire department’s new Arson Investigator, Assistant Chief Shaun Tyson, determine that this was a set fire.

Chief Williams told News 2 Niles implicated himself in the arson.

“From what I understand, he had an altercation with the staff of the bar the prior night and he decided he was going to come back and take matters into his own hands,” Williams said.

Assistant Fire Chief Tyson spoke to Niles upon his arrest for arson. He said the man confessed to the crime and said he was angry at the bar owners for banning him.

“He apparently was angry because he got kicked out,” Tyson said. “It was a place he had gone to for years and he was given a ban.”

Chief Williams added, “There were several names that came up. This man’s name is one of those names based on some things that happened the night before and some statements he made.”

According to detectives, not only did Niles make statements that led to his arrest, but he drove a unique looking Dodge pickup truck, blue with white stripes down the hood. This vehicle was seen on video at the bar around the time of the fire Sunday morning. This truck was found at Niles’ Robertson County home when he was arrested.

Detectives also located a burned gasoline container at Niles’ home.

Shaun Tyson said, “Even though it is over 12 hours later from when the incident occurred he was still angry enough to set the fire.”

Niles reportedly posted a $10,000 bond and is now out of jail awaiting court.

According to Chief Williams, arson cases take an expertise that not all his detectives possess and he welcomes the partnership with the fire department and Assistant Chief Tyson.

Tyson said, “There’s a process, a very systematic approach on how we do fire investigations.”

Tyson is a former Portland officer who worked in the city from 2010 to 2013. Then he went to Florida, where he worked for the state as an arson investigator. He joined the Portland Fire Department a little over a month ago as assistant chief and arson investigator. Already, his expertise is paying dividends in the city.

“Our detectives were able to collaborate with him on this case and really accelerate the investigation,” Police Chief Williams said. “He was able to lend some expertise to us that we don’t really have because we don’t deal with that kind of thing that much.”

Assistant Chief Tyson said, “That shows it works. The system works. So we will closely work together in the future for other cases and hopefully solve many more cases.”