Man charged with second-degree murder for supplying Nashville man with drugs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Friday, Metro police arrested and charged a man with second-degree murder for supplying drugs to a Nashville man who died in April.

Police arrested 36-year-old William Patrick Searle for allegedly supplying 31-year-old Tyler Smith with a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Smith was found dead in his home on Niagara Drive on April 14. According to police, Searle delivered the drugs to Smith’s home the night before his death.

Police warn that even a small amount of fentanyl can cause death. Fentanyl has been responsible for numerous overdose deaths and has been found combined with other drugs, including heroin, meth, cocaine, and marijuana.

The investigation was led by Detective Tyler Bryson and the Specialized Investigations Division’s Neighborhood Safety Unit.

Searle is being held on a $150,000 bond.