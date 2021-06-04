Man charged with robbing convenience store at gunpoint in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.

According to an arrest affidavit, Larry Claybrooks, 21, went into the Twice Daily on Highway 70 on May 26.

Police said he talked with the cashier, then left and came back with another suspect. This time both were wearing masks.

The other suspect pointed a gun at the clerk while Claybrooks stole money from the cash register and the safe.

Police identified him using security video from the store.

Officers said he was also wearing the same clothes while recorded on an officer’s body camera for a different interaction the day before.

He’s now charged with Aggravated Robbery and his bond was set at $125,000.