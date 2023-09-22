NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested a man Thursday believed to be at the center of a prostitution ring.

Police agents contacted a commercial sex advertisement in Nashville and were told to meet at the Rodeway Inn on Briley Parkway, according to an affidavit.

Upon arrival, Metro police reported agents saw Rodolfo Campo-Valdes, 33, standing near one of the rooms before walking to the parking lot when law enforcement arrived.

While interviewing witnesses, Metro police learned Campo-Valdes posted commercial sex ads for three women and would receive a portion of the money earned following the deals, according to the affidavit.

Metro police said during an interview with Campo-Valdes, he admitted to assisting the women in receiving services and would take a portion of the proceeds.

Campo-Valdes was booked into the Metro jail and charged with three felony charges of promoting prostitution. His bond was set at $75,000.