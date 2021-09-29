Man charged with impersonating police officer in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged with impersonating a police officer in Hendersonville.

Hendersonville police reported officers were notified Saturday around 11 p.m. that someone was impersonating a police officer.

Investigators determined Christopher Young was driving a black Ford Taurus with numerous operational police lights and other police equipment in the vehicle. He is accused of using this vehicle to stop someone he was previously in a romantic relationship with.

Young was charged with criminal impersonation, stalking and false imprisonment. He was booked into the Sumner County jail with a bond of $8,333.34.