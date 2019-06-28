Man charged with impersonating officer to stop driver in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 47-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly impersonating a police officer in order to pull a woman over in East Nashville.

Metro police reported Larry Lemay equipped his 2007 Chevrolet Impala with emergency equipment, including emergency-type lighting equipment that is visible through the windshield and rear window.

His car has since been impounded pending a search warrant for the interior, according to Metro police.

The arrest stemmed from an incident on June 23 when a woman reported she was pulled over by Lemay on Hart Lane near Dickerson Pike.

Before stopping, the woman told Metro police she heard what sounded like a siren and saw flashing white and blue lights coming from the Impala.

Lemay walked up to her driver’s door wearing a black security shirt and said that he stopped her for failure to yield the right of way, according to Metro police.

She determined Lemay was not a police officer and drove off. She later identified Lemay as the suspect from a photo lineup.

Lemay was previously charged with impersonating a police officer in 2016.

He was convicted of a reduced charge and received a six-month sentence.

Anyone who has had a recent similar encounter with Lemay is asked to contact East Precinct Investigations at 615-862-7525.

