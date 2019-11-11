Breaking News
Man charged with hitting, killing pedestrian on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist has been charged with hitting and killing a pedestrian on Murfreesboro Pike Sunday night.

According to police, 39-year-old Clifton Wright will be booked on homicide by intoxication after his discharge from Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Officers said Wright was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson down Murfreesboro Pike Sunday night around 9 p.m. when he hit and killed 77-year-old Rosemary Follrich as she pushed a shopping cart across the street.

Police said the motorcycle skidded uphill on its side for 460 feet. Wright suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Wright also smelled of alcohol and a blood sample from him is being analyzed by MNPD’s Crime lab, investigators said. They also said speeding was considered a factor in the crash.

No other information was released.

