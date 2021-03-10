Man charged with DUI and aggravated assault in Madison crash that killed teen

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police arrested a 40-year-old man on DUI and aggravated assault charges in a crash that occurred late Wednesday morning on State Route 45 near Rio Vista Drive that killed a 17-year-old Madison girl.

According to MNPD, Charles Griffin II of Hermitage was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe east when a 1996 westbound Toyota Corolla attempted a left turn onto Rio Vista Drive and pulled into the path of the Tahoe.

Ameria Johnson was a passenger in the Corolla and was killed when the Tahoe hit her side of the vehicle. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Omar Mitchell, Jr., also of Madison was seriously injured and transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

Investigators say Griffin refused medical treatment and showed indicators of being impaired and admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana prior to the crash.

Griffin was charged with 3rd offense DUI, aggravated assault involving death, aggravated assault involving serious injury, and marijuana possession. Officers found approximately four grams of marijuana in Griffin’s pocket.

Charges against Mitchell are pending a completed investigation and discussion with the District Attorney as he reportedly failed to yield the right of way to the Tahoe, only had a learner’s permit, and was not lawfully operating the Corolla due to the absence of a licensed driver.

A blood sample from Griffin will be tested for alcohol and drug content to determine the amount that was in his system at the time of the crash.