Man charged with drug possession at East Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 46-year-old man was arrested on multiple drug charges at a gas station in East Nashville on Wednesday.

Metro police responded to a medical call at the Speedway gas station located at 2600 Gallatin Pike. The person who called officials said a man inside a white sedan had been sitting in the parking lot for over an hour and was falling asleep.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers arriving on-scene found Keith Williams asleep inside the vehicle with a crack pipe on his lap and an open beer can in the passenger seat. When police asked him to exit the vehicle, they reportedly found a small clear baggie containing a white substance that appeared to be cocaine on top of the center console.

Officials then began to search the vehicle and found a digital scale inside the console.

Police say the baggie was then tested and confirmed to be a total of 1.1 grams of cocaine. Inside that baggie, another crystal rock was allegedly found that that appeared to be meth.

Williams told officers that he uses cocaine but did not know what the white substance was. After being arrested, police found another small baggie of cocaine in his back pocket.