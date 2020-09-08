Man charged with destroying East Tennessee Children’s Hospital property while intoxicated

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing felony vandalism and public intoxication charges after destroying East Tennessee Children’s Hospital property and telling officers he didn’t know why he did it.

According to an arrest report, Knoxville Police officers responded to felony vandalism just before 1 a.m. Sunday at the hospital.

Hospital security told officers they had a male in custody for destroying hospital property.

Austin Ramsey, 22, allegedly came in from the street highly intoxicated and then destroyed an AED heart machine and housing that was on the wall, which was valued at $2,300.

He also destroyed a telephone and other items attached to the wall adding up to an additional $500 in damages.

Officers approached Ramsey and asked how he was doing, and he immediately admitted to destroying the property and that he didn’t know why he did it.

Ramsey was then taken into custody for felony vandalism and public intoxication.