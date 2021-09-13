Man charged with child abuse after assault at Nashville Sounds game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested after police said he assaulted his juvenile child and the boy’s mother during a Nashville Sounds game over the weekend.

A warrant states the incident happened Saturday night at First Horizon Park, as the team played Memphis.

The child’s mother told officers that Christopher Morales was “drinking alcohol and acting crazy,” when he suddenly slapped her, licked her face and hit their child, according to a police report.

The warrant alleges the 29-year-old also punched the juvenile in the stomach. The extent of the injuries was not disclosed in the report.

Morales was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Sunday morning on charges of misdemeanor child abuse and domestic assault. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

A booking photo was not immediately released by law enforcement.