Man charged with attempted robbery outside Midtown bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested on attempted robbery charges Sunday following an incident that happened outside of a popular bar in Midtown.

The victim was reportedly approached by 35-year-old Lorenzo Petway, who was holding a box cutter knife near Tribe Bar on Church Street. According to police documents, Petway demanded money from the victim saying, “I don’t play, go to the ATM and get me $100.”

Lorenzo Petway (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Petway continued to threaten the victim, stating that he had “people in the area” as they walked to the ATM, according to Metro police.

Metro police officers happened to be leaving the scene of a car theft nearby when they saw the victim and Petway, who was shirtless, standing near the ATM. As officers approached the two, court documents claim Petway acted as if he and the victim knew each other. The victim told police he did not know him after Petway walked away, according to Metro police.

Petway was located and arrested shortly after and charged with aggravated attempted robbery. He was booked into the Metro jail and his bail was set at $50,000.