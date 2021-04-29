Man charged with attempted murder of pregnant ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police arrested a 23-year-old man on three counts of attempted murder in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend, her unborn child, and her current boyfriend at the Cedar Pointe Apartments in Antioch late Wednesday night.

According to investigators, Brian T. Mitchell shot 23-year-old Laquisha Terrell and her 28-year-old boyfriend Michael D. Stewart. When they arrived, they found a 6–7-month pregnant Terrell on the ground with gunshot wounds to her chest, abdomen, and legs. Stewart was found on the ground with gunshot wounds to his chest and hip.

Terrell told responding officers and witnesses that Mitchell shot them. Stewart told officers that they were walking up the stairs in the breezeway toward their apartment when they were shot.

Terrell and Stewart were rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. An emergency Caesarean section was performed on Terrell to save her and her daughter. The child is in extremely critical condition. Terrell is in critical but stable condition, and Stewart is in stable condition.

Mitchell was spotted Thursday afternoon in South Nashville by undercover investigators driving through the intersection of Charlotte Avenue and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd. where he was stopped and taken into custody.

Mitchell is being held in lieu of $1.5 million bond.