Man charged with assaulting Metro crossing guard

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 32-year-old man has been charged after he’s accused of assaulting a school crossing guard.

According to an affidavit, the 64-year-old victim is the school crossing guard supervisor for Cole Elementary School.

The report states that on October 3rd, the victim was filling in on an additional crossing guard spot down the street from the school because of people crossing the street, blocking traffic, and not taking the proper path to walk their children to school.

While the victim was working, police said David Moreno, 32, did not like the path the crossing guard was asking him to use while walking his girlfriend’s son to school.

David Moreno (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Moreno is accused of arguing with the crossing guard and going against the suggested path.

On the way back, the report said the victim took a picture of Moreno so she could report the incident to the school so they could address the issue.

Moreno is then accused of arguing and trying to take the victim’s cell phone by grabbing her hands and wrists.

During an interview with police on October 29th, Moreno said he thought the suggested path was not safe so he argued and ignored the crossing guard’s directions.

He admitted to trying to take the victim’s cell phone so he could delete the picture of himself.

The detective said the movements Moreno used to describe how he was trying to take the phone ‘appeared to be aggressive in nature.’

According to the report, the incident caused the victim to have pain in her wrists, arms, and back.

Moreno was charged with Assault Tuesday.

