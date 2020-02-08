Man charged with assault after breaking woman’s bones outside Goodlettsville McDonald’s

Live Now
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was knocked unconscious after being attacked outside a McDonald’s in Goodlettsville.

Police say this happened on Thursday around 8 p.m. at the McDonald’s on Rivergate Parkway.

The victim sat down with a group she didn’t know while waiting for a ride. She says Steven Duncan was a part of that group and was upset at something she said.

Police say Duncan then hit the victim, breaking her jaw bone and knocking her unconscious. Duncan hit her again, breaking her collar bone and leaving the McDonald’s.

Duncan is facing aggravated assault charges.

