CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police Department have arrested a man in the January shooting death of his wife and father-in-law.

According to investigators, Matthew Konen was arrested in the death of Rachel Konen and David Rodgers on the 500 block of Westwood Drive at 6:30 p.m. on January 20.

Konen was booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Details regarding his arrest were not immediately provided to News 2.