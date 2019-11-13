1  of  14
Man charged in March fatal shooting near Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man near Midtown in March.

Police said 42-year-old Joseph Madden has been charged with reckless homicide in the March 15 fatal shooting of 23-year-old Quinzell Pannell Jr. near the intersection of 17th Avenue North and Hayes Street.

Officials said Pannell was driving a Range Rover. He and his three passengers, including Madden, had been out drinking. Madden was handling a pistol in the backseat when it discharged, fatally wounding Pannell.

Madden was indicted on Monday. His bond was set at $25,000.

