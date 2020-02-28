Man charged in home invasion after leaving behind fingerprints

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man who made himself at home after breaking into a residence in Murfreesboro six months ago has been charged with aggravated burglary, theft and vandalism.

According to authorities, Jimmy Ulrich was identified as the burglar after an automated fingerprint identification system matched on a fingerprint recovered from a Pop-Tart wrapper. During the investigation, Ulrich was already in custody at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center for contempt of court. He was served warrants on February 25, for aggravated burglary, theft, vandalism and auto burglary.

Reports show that on August 21, 2019, Ulrich entered a Memorial Boulevard home through the attic in the garage, then dropped down through the living room ceiling, causing hundreds of dollars in damage.

Police say that once inside of the home, Ulrich drank a Red Bull Energy drink, ate a Pop-Tart, and took a shower. He also broke into the victim’s flatbed truck and took a pair of jeans and tools. Ulrich stole the homeowner’s KTM 450 Dirt bike and motorcycle helmet as well. He left his shoes on the back patio.

Some of the stolen items were recovered from a duffle bag found on the property, but the firearms and a dirt bike are still missing.

Ulrich remains in jail on a $21,500 bond and will appear in court on March 4.