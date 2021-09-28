Man charged in Hendersonville road rage case denies threatening woman, son

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man arrested in a road rage situation admits he displayed a gun but claims he never pointed it at a woman or her teenage son.

According to Hendersonville police, it went down around 12:45 p.m. around Maple and East Main Street. Police said a 44-year-old woman had just picked up her son from high school and when she pulled onto the main road and crossed in front of Matthew Bratcher.

The 26-year-old who was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck became irate according to police.

Lt. Jimmy Garrett of the Hendersonville Police Department said Bratcher not only aggressively followed the mother, but at one point blocked her and jumped out of his truck in a threatening manner.

“He displayed a weapon and started pointing it at her and her child,” said Garrett. “He cut her off, and got out and – began waving and screaming and yelling at her.”

With her teenage son in the car, the 44-year-old mother called 911.

“He stopped in the middle of the road, run me off. He waved the gun in my face. He called me all kinds of names in the middle of the road. He literally just flashed his gun, and got out and would not let me leave,” the mother is heard saying in the call.

News 2 went to Bratcher’s home, who is out of the Sumner County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Bratcher came to the door and answered questions regarding the incident. The 26-year-old said the woman’s account of what happened isn’t accurate. “I pulled a gun out. I didn’t wave it or point it.”

News 2 asked Bratcher if this started with road rage.

“Yes,” he said, “She pulled in front of me.”

Bratcher said he didn’t believe he threatened her.

“I guess she felt threatened. I did get out of the truck and ask what her problem was. She was brake-checking me. Of course, I started swerving, I didn’t want to hit her. She had her kid in the car.”

News 2 asked Bratcher if he regrets what happened.

“I regret pulling the gun out,” he said. “I was in my truck. I didn’t take it out or point it at anything, or anyone.”

News 2: “Did you jump out of your truck? They indicate you jumped out, you trapped her, you pulled your weapon, you waved your weapon, is that true?”

Bratcher: “No.”

News 2: “So she’s lying?”

Bratcher: “She is lying.”

Bratcher said before the arrest he had a clean record and that he is a truck driver.

According to Bratcher, the other motorist said she had a gun and started to reach for something inside her vehicle. News 2 asked Lt. Garrett about the claim. He said there is no reason to believe the woman had a gun in her vehicle.

“She was terrified,” said Garrett. “Her son did a good job giving descriptions. She was scared. She was taking her son to a doctor’s appointment and the next thing you know, the guy’s yelling and cussing and a weapon is displayed. Anyone would be scared.”

Garrett recommended people be more patient with one another.

“People are impatient. People need to give some grace and relax. People are not always out to get people, maybe they pulled out, maybe they are having a bad day. Let it go. Grace goes a long way.”