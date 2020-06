CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with criminal homicide.

This comes after a Thursday afternoon shooting at a construction site at the intersection of Reda Drive and Allie Kay Way in the Dotsonville area. Police found 42-year-old Christopher Bumpus shot in the chest.

Police have taken 25-year-old Richard Bernardo Nolton into custody after speaking with witnesses.

Nolton is also charged for violating a condition of release.