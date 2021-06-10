Man charged in DUI crash that killed Murfreesboro woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested a 47-year-old man for vehicular homicide by intoxication in a Thursday morning single-vehicle crash on Old Hickory Boulevard in South Nashville that killed his passenger.

According to MNPD, 44-year-old Anne Weekley of Murfreesboro, died at the scene of the crash. Jarvis Pierce was driving his 2001 Honda Accord east when he crossed over the double yellow line, ran into a ditch, and crashed into a fire hydrant and driveway culvert prior to the car flipping over.

Investigators say there was evidence of drug use in the car including baggies containing white powder and rocks consistent with cocaine and tablets. Officers observed Pierce’s pupils were constricted, and a mandatory blood sample from Pierce was sent in for analysis.

Pierce, who has a prior DUI conviction, is being held in lieu of $1 million bond.