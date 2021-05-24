Man charged in death of Hendersonville Officer Spencer Bristol pleads guilty in Sumner County Court

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man charged in the death of Hendersonville Officer Spencer Bristol pleaded guilty in Sumner County Court on Monday.

According to Hendersonville Police Chief Mickey Miller, Kevin Jordan pleaded guilty to charges of felony evading, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding and window tint violation.

Metro police said Kevin Jordan and Emani Martin, were charged with reckless homicide.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol chased a vehicle from Hendersonville into the Goodlettsville area on the night of December 30, 2019.

When the suspect’s vehicle struck another vehicle on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard at I-65 South, investigators said Jordan, the driver of the car, was immediately arrested.

Martin, a passenger, reportedly fled the car and ran across the interstate toward the Rivergate area. Officer Bristol chased after him on foot and was struck by an oncoming car, troopers said.

Officer Bristol was transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Martin pleaded guilty to felony evading in November of 2020 and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Representative William Lamberth and Ferrell Haile are headed up a law called The Spencer Bristol Act that goes into effect July 1.

Judge Dee David Gay set sentencing for Jordan on August 20.