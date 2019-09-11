Man charged in Clarksville crash that killed unborn child

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have charged in a man in connection to a crash that killed an unborn child and caused injuries back in March.

Police said the crash occurred on March 3, 2019 just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of Purple Heart Highway and Evans Road.

According to a release, a 2008 Honda Civic being driven by Gregory Pierre-Louis was traveling east on Purple Heart Highway. A 2011 Nissan Sentra driven by a 37-year-old woman with a female juvenile as her passenger was traveling west on Purple Heart Highway.

Police said the driver of the Nissan made a left turn heading towards Evans Road, crossed into the path of the Honda, which was unable to stop at the time, and struck the Nissan in the passenger side.

Officials said the crash resulted in multiple injuries to the 37-year-old driver and caused the death of the female juvenile’s unborn child.

Investigators said the Honda driven by Pierre-Louis was being driving at 95 mph in a 55 mph zone at the time of the crash.

Pierre-Louis was indicted on vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and speeding. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

His bond was set at $100,000.